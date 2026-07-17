Unpublishable Papers

Unpublishable Papers

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Elias Winter's avatar
Elias Winter
Jul 18

I think the essay collapses several very different practices into the single category of “AI writing,” and that flattening weakens both its accusation and its philosophical argument.

There is a meaningful difference between asking a model to generate a generic essay from scratch, using it to rewrite a finished draft, using it as an editor, and spending several hours thinking through a subject in conversation with it before shaping that exchange into an essay. Those processes involve very different levels of authorship, judgment, memory, intention, and intellectual labor. Calling all of them “AI-written” tells us almost nothing.

The real question is not simply whether AI touched the text. It is where the thought came from, who made the important choices, who supplied the experiences and interpretations, and whether the writer remained responsible for the final argument and language.

A person can produce a fully human-written essay without having thought very deeply at all. People imitate received opinions, reproduce familiar metaphors, follow institutional style, and write emotionally empty prose without any assistance from a machine. Conversely, someone may use AI extensively while still doing the central intellectual work: supplying the memories, challenging the model’s suggestions, rejecting generic language, discovering distinctions through dialogue, restructuring the argument, and taking responsibility for every sentence that remains.

That does not mean all AI use is equivalent or that disclosure is never relevant. An essay presented as personal testimony would clearly be deceptive if the experiences, emotions, or perceptions were substantially invented by a model. But that is a more precise ethical claim than saying that stylistic evidence of AI assistance proves the absence of a human consciousness behind the work.

The essay seems to move too quickly from “this prose has recognizable AI-associated features” to “there may be no person meaningfully present in it.” That conclusion does not follow. Generic prose may indicate lazy prompting, lazy editing, conventional human writing, or some combination of all three. A detector cannot tell us which intellectual process occurred.

So I agree that undisclosed automation can become deceptive, especially in personal writing. But the accusation needs a better theory of authorship than “AI was involved.” Otherwise, we end up policing stylistic fingerprints rather than asking the harder and more important question: did the writer use the tool to avoid thinking, or to think more rigorously?

Some people outsource their thinking to AI. Others manage to outsource it without using AI at all.

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Nathan Worsley's avatar
Nathan Worsley
Jul 18

I’m so glad other people can see it too, I feel like I’m going crazy sometimes seeing all this writing everywhere that sort of makes sense until you read it carefully and then you realise it doesn’t actually make logical sense it’s just pleasant patterns of words

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