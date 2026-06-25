Unpublishable Papers

Unpublishable Papers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jump to Recipe's avatar
Jump to Recipe
Jun 25

Wonderful article Eli! It’s time to manifest my own butterfly moment

Reply
Share
Zelda's avatar
Zelda
Jun 25

Do make sure not to throw your brain in a garbage disposal, this world needs more of your amazing research and writing!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eli Stark-Elster · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture