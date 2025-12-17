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In Lesotho, the mushroom speaks
Or: the first good evidence of classical psychedelic use outside the Americas
Apr 23
•
Eli Stark-Elster
26
2
3
A mortal sin of argumentation
It is fruitless to argue against something that your interlocutor does not believe
Apr 21
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Eli Stark-Elster
12
1
5
March 2026
Cognitive Anthropology Takes On Extraordinary Beliefs and Child Freedom
A recording from Eli Stark-Elster and Tommy Blanchard's live video
Mar 10
•
Eli Stark-Elster
and
Tommy Blanchard
23
2
2
1:12:07
Automation will set science free
It was always about the questions
Mar 4
•
Eli Stark-Elster
43
8
18
February 2026
To the Stone-Cutters
Notes from the Field #2
Feb 9
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Eli Stark-Elster
9
2
3
January 2026
School is way worse for kids than social media
On building a world that doesn’t make children stressed, anxious, and sad
Jan 29
•
Eli Stark-Elster
496
65
112
It costs money to share the future
On AI, targeted advertising, and the subtle cruelty of paternalism
Jan 18
•
Eli Stark-Elster
26
3
6
Some works of art are objectively better
On intelligence, aesthetics, and building a life worth living
Jan 15
•
Eli Stark-Elster
21
9
2
December 2025
Why Is Everything 'Wrapped'?
On Spotify, WEIRDness and the endless search for ourselves
Dec 17, 2025
•
Eli Stark-Elster
13
4
1
God, and other things that are just for fun
On dancing our way to divinity
Dec 6, 2025
•
Eli Stark-Elster
11
2
2
November 2025
News From the Future #1
The Experience Machine
Nov 24, 2025
•
Eli Stark-Elster
8
4
Where Do the Children Play?
On the need for a world without us
Nov 6, 2025
•
Eli Stark-Elster
125
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25
© 2026 Eli Stark-Elster
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